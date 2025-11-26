Taiwan’s President Lai says he will propose extra $52b in defence spending

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's government is proposing defence spending for 2026 that would surpass 3 per cent of its GDP.

- Taiwan will introduce a US$40 billion (S$52 billion) supplementary defence budget to underscore its determination to defend itself, with “significant” new US arms purchases planned, President Lai Ching-te said in a Washington Post op-ed essay.

The move comes as China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has ramped up military and political pressure over the past five years to assert its claims, which Taipei strongly rejects.

But Taiwan also faces calls from Washington to spend more on its own defence, mirroring pressure from the US on Europe.

In August, Mr Lai said he hoped defence spending would reach 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

“This landmark package will not only fund significant new arms acquisitions from the United States, but also vastly enhance Taiwan’s asymmetrical capabilities,” he wrote in the Washington Post piece, which was published on Nov 25 in the US.

“In doing so, we aim to bolster deterrence by inserting greater costs and uncertainties into Beijing’s decision-making on the use of force.”

Mr Lai has previously announced he would propose extra defence spending, but had not given details.

Mr Lai said on Nov 26 that China’s threats to the Indo Pacific are intensifying and Beijing has been trying to turn democratic Taiwan into “China’s Taiwan”.

For 2026, the government is proposing defence spending would reach NT$949.5 billion (S$39 billion). At 3.32 per cent of GDP, the figure crosses a threshold of 3 per cent for the first time since 2009, government figures showed.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties.

But since US President Donald Trump took office, his administration has so far only approved one new arms sale to Taiwan, a US$330 million package for fighter jet and other aircraft parts announced earlier in November.

“We are grateful that President Donald Trump has made clear the importance of American leadership around the world. The international community is safer today because of the Trump administration’s pursuit of peace through strength,” Mr Lai wrote.

He reiterated his commitment to seeking talks with China, which has repeatedly rejected Mr Lai’s outreach, saying he is a “separatist”.

“While we will continue to pursue opportunities for cross-strait dialogue, with the understanding that our democracy and freedom remain nonnegotiable, we remain grounded by more than wishful thinking, as some have suggested,” Mr Lai wrote. REUTERS