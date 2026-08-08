Taiwan President oversees coastal strike drill during annual war games

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Taiwan kicked off the annual Han Kuang military exercises on Aug 5.

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te oversaw coastal strike drills on Aug 8 during annual war games, boarding a fast attack missile boat and watching the deployment of low-flying attack drones to simulate beating off a Chinese assault.

Taiwan kicked off the Han Kuang exercises on Aug 5.

Lasting 10 days, the drills focus on Taiwan’s combat readiness against a potential invasion by China, which regards the democratically governed island as its own territory and has vowed to bring it under its control, by force if necessary. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Lai boarded a fast attack missile boat at a navy base in the southern city of Kaohsiung, from where he broadcast a message to the sailors taking part.

“The purpose of the Han Kuang exercise is to use live troops, live terrain and live equipment to test command coordination, combat responsiveness and homeland defence capabilities,” he said.

In the face of “external threats and challenges”, the government will continue to work to strengthen defence capabilities, giving the military and coast guard the greatest support, Lai said, without directly mentioning China.

“I also hope that everyone will respond actively during the exercise and strengthen coordination and mutual understanding, so that you can respond to all kinds of situations and safeguard national sovereignty and the safety of the people with solid combat power.”

Lai then watched as small, low-flying attack drones swarmed over the beach and sea.

One of the coast guard’s new Anping-class catamarans also participated, given the Coast Guard will be pressed into service to support the navy in time of war.

The Anping ships are based on the navy’s highly manoeuvrable Tuo Chiang fast attack warships, dubbed by Taiwan’s military the “aircraft carrier killer” for their complement of anti-ship missiles.

On Aug 6, Lai had watched missile launchers being installed on an Anping-class coast guard ship.

China views Lai as a “separatist” and has rejected his repeated offers of talks. REUTERS