Taiwan Premier Cho refuses to enact opposition-passed spending plans

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TAIPEI - Taiwan’s premier said on Dec 15 he would not enact local government spending plans passed by the opposition-controlled Parliament, saying they were fiscally unsound and that lawmakers were welcome to try and remove him in ‍a no ​confidence vote.

While Mr Lai Ching-te won the presidential election in 2024, his ‍Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its parliamentary majority to the Kuomintang (KMT) and its much smaller ally, the Taiwan People’s Party.

Since the DPP ​controls ​the presidency it also runs the government in Taiwan’s system, but the opposition has used its parliamentary majority to pass its own legislation and stymie government plans.

The current stand-off between the government and opposition stems ‍from opposition-passed amendments in November to a revenue allocation law, which granted more funds to local governments.

Speaking to ​reporters in Taipei, Premier Cho Jung-tai said if ⁠the changes were to be enacted the government would need to borrow an unsustainable NT$264.6 billion (S$10.9 billion) in 2026 to cover it, and that the opposition had forced the legislation through without proper consultation.

Lawmakers could pass a no confidence motion to remove him ​if they wanted, Mr Cho said, announcing he would not enact the legislation.

“As premier, if I am brought down by a Parliament ‌and political parties that trample on the constitution ​and throw governance into chaos, that will be the democratic medal of honour of my life,” he said.

Were such a motion to be passed, Mr Cho would have 10 days to submit his resignation to Mr Lai, or Mr Cho could instead ask the president to dissolve Parliament, which would lead to new elections within 60 days.

Opposition angered

The KMT and TPP say the government is acting dictatorially by refusing to enact the legislation and is trampling on rule of ‍law.

“Lai and Cho have set a bad precedent of unconstitutionality and will go down in history ​as criminals,” the KMT said in a statement.

But KMT lawmakers, speaking earlier on Dec 15, signalled a vote of no confidence was ​not something they were considering.

“Bringing down the premier and dissolving parliament creates ‌costs for society. It does not resolve the constitutional government deadlock,” lawmaker Yeh Yuan-chih told a news conference held by the party’s parliamentary caucus. REUTERS