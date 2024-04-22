Taiwan police set to deploy its first indigenous dog, called Jaguar

A nine-month-old canine named Jaguar, currently being trained to detect explosives such as gunpowder and C-4, is set to become Taiwan’s first indigenous police dog.

Jaguar is a Formosan mountain dog, which is also known as the Taiwan dog, media outlet Focus Taiwan reported on April 19.

This is the first time the Taiwan police are attempting to train a Taiwan dog to be a police canine, said Mr Ma Ching-chi, head of the K-9 unit at New Taipei Police Criminal Investigation Corps.

Although the typical police canine is either a German sherpherd or labrador retriever, Mr Ma added that Jaguar’s performance has exceeded expectations, and is not falling behind other breeds at all.

Jaguar is unafraid of unfamiliar surroundings and loud noises, and can precisely locate explosives, he said.

According to the American Kennel Club’s website, Taiwan dogs are descendants of South Asian hunting dogs indigenous to the central mountainous regions of Taiwan.

The medium-sized breed is also described as alert in movement, bold, fearless, with keen sense, and is “extremely faithful” to its master.

Jaguar will begin its duty as a police canine at around the age of two if its training goes smoothly, said Mr Ma.

