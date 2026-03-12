Taiwan parties agree government can sign stalled agreements on US arms deals

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te speaking at a press conference on the special defence budget on Feb 11.

– Taiwan’s three main political parties agreed on March 12 to authorise the government to sign US agreements for four arms sales packages, after officials warned that Taipei would go to the back of the line if it missed the deadline.

The back-and-forth on Taiwan’s defence spending has provoked concern in the US, as it is the most important international backer and arms supplier of the Chinese-claimed island, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

President Lai Ching-te’s government has tried to get Parliament to pass US$40 billion (S$51 billion) in extra defence spending, but the opposition – which controls the most seats – says the proposals are unclear and it cannot be expected to pass “blank cheques” despite supporting defence.

Both opposition parties have come up with their own, less expensive proposals, but the Defence Ministry has said the letters of offer and acceptance for the weapons with the US have to be signed or Taiwan would lose its place in the production and delivery queue.

Lawmakers from both sides agreed during a meeting of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee that the government can still sign the agreements in advance, even if the reviews of the spending proposals are not approved in time.

The weapons to be signed for include TOW anti-tank missiles, M109A7 self-propelled howitzers, Lockheed Martin-made Javelin missiles and the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

On March 10 , Taiwanese Defence Minister Wellington Koo told reporters the HIMARS letter expired on March 26, for 82 systems the US announced as part of an US$11 billion arms sale package for Taiwan.

March 15 is the deadline to sign for the other weapons systems, the ministry says.

In February , a bipartisan group of 37 US lawmakers voiced concern to senior Taiwan lawmakers about the stalled plans.

The Trump administration has pressed allies to increase defence spending, a plank Mr Lai and his government have enthusiastically embraced. REUTERS