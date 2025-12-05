Taiwan opposition says ban of China's Xiaohongshu app is censorship

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Banning the app further restricts internet freedom in Taiwan, says Ms Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang party.

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s opposition leader on Dec 5 decried as censorship a government plan to suspend access for a year to the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu , while the island’s presidential office backed the plan.

Taiwan’s Interior Ministry cited security risks and accusations that the Instagram-like app, also known as Rednote , had been involved in more than 1,700 fraud cases since 2024 when it unveiled the plan on Dec 4 .

The company, which has about three million users in Taiwan, has not yet responded to requests for comment.

“Many people online are already asking ‘how to climb over the firewall to access Xiaohongshu’,” Ms Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan’s largest opposition party, the Kuomintang, wrote on her Facebook page.

Employing an expression from China about use of virtual private networks (VPNs) to skirt the country’s pervasive online censorship, Ms Cheng, whose party favours close ties with Beijing, said banning the app was a major restriction of internet freedom.

This “only makes us lament that Taiwan’s long-prized internet freedom and freedom of speech have already been restricted and strangled by the Democratic Progressive Party in the name of national security”, Ms Cheng added, referring to Taiwan’s ruling party.

Rednote saw a surge in US users in January as expectations grew that the similarly Chinese-owned TikTok could be banned, a risk averted by a subsequent divestiture plan.

Taiwan has warned against Chinese apps

While China bans popular Western social media platforms like Facebook, X, YouTube and Google, democratically governed Taiwan generally imposes no such curbs and prides itself on its openness.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has repeatedly warned people of the dangers of using Chinese apps, mostly due to the risk of disinformation coming from Beijing.

The Interior Ministry said it did not get a response from Rednote when the government contacted the company, asking for concrete measures to ensure data safety.

Ms Karen Kuo, spokeswoman for Taiwan’s presidential office, said the Interior Ministry had provided a prompt explanation of the fraud and security risks.

“We respect the ministry’s decision and express our support,” she told reporters.

Taiwan has also accused China of targeting Taiwanese with disinformation and using Western social media platforms – despite banning them domestically – to undermine public trust.

In October, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office launched a Facebook page in traditional Chinese characters, which are used in Taiwan but not in China.

It was quickly spammed by Taiwan internet users who posted Taiwan flags and poked fun at China’s official censorship.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying that only the island’s people can decide their future.

Neither government officially recognises the other. REUTERS