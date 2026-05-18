Taiwan open to direct talks between Trump and Lai amid concerns after Beijing summit

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US President Donald Trump had made a range of different pronouncements about Taiwan at the summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

TAIPEI – Taiwan would welcome a direct call between US President Donald Trump and President Lai Ching-te, a senior Taiwanese diplomat said on May 18 , as Taipei sought to ease concerns over Mr Trump’s remarks following his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Mr Trump and Mr Xi discussed China-claimed Taiwan at their Beijing summit last week, with Mr Xi warning of conflict if the issue was not properly handled.

Mr Trump made a range of different pronouncements about Taiwan, including that he was undecided on new arms sales, suggesting he might speak to Mr Lai, and that the US was “not looking to have somebody say: ‘Let’s go independent’”.

A direct conversation between a sitting US president and Taiwan’s leader has not occurred since Washington shifted diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1979.

Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi told reporters that Mr Trump’s remarks had “caused some unnecessary concern” in Taiwan even if the government believed that “nothing has changed”.

Mr Chen said that if Mr Trump wants to speak with Mr Lai, then Taiwan would welcome it, if that is indeed what he meant.

“Of course, we would also ask: Based on what you have said, does that mean you want to speak with our president? If he says yes, then should we make the relevant arrangements? We very much hope to have such an opportunity,” Mr Chen added.

Washington is traditionally Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying that only the island’s people can decide their future. REUTERS