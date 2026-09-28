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Taiwan must deepen drone cooperation with democratic partners, president says

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new drone development centre, President Lai Ching-te said the site’s significance has become even more prominent with changes in the international situation.

CHIAYI, Taiwan – Taiwan must deepen cooperation with its democratic partners on developing drones which are crucial to fighting modern warfare, President Lai Ching-te said on Sept 28.

Taiwan’s government has made defence modernisation and increased spending a core policy given stepped-up military pressure from China, which views the democratically governed island as its own territory.

Speaking in southern Taiwan’s Chiayi for the groundbreaking ceremony for a new drone development centre, Lai said the site’s significance has become even more prominent with changes in the international situation.

“From the Ukrainian battlefield to Indo-Pacific regional security, unmanned systems have become important combat strength in modern defence,” Lai said.

“At the same time, we must deepen cooperation with democratic partners and jointly build a safer and more resilient unmanned aircraft supply chain, providing solid support for Indo-Pacific regional peace and stability,” he added.

Taiwan possesses world-class semiconductor and information and communications technology capabilities, as well as a deep precision manufacturing foundation.

Taiwan’s Cabinet earlier in September proposed an additional NT$145.7 billion (S$5.86 billion) in defence spending for 2026 for systems including drones and anti-ballistic missiles.

Those spending plans incorporate more than 600 coastal surveillance and reconnaissance drones, over 40,000 coastal attack drones, and the first batch of over 100 small suicide drone boats.

Lai and his government reject Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future. REUTERS