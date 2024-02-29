Taiwan military lost sensitive data to hackers

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s military suffered a data leak, according to a local broadcaster, the latest challenge to the democratically run island’s cybersecurity.

Hackers obtained sensitive documents from Chunghwa Telecom and key Taiwanese national security units, including data from the military and the Foreign Ministry, TVBS reported.

The local broadcaster included a screenshot of an offer by hackers to sell the information in its story late on Feb 28.

The screenshot indicated the hackers wanted to offload 1.7 terabytes of internal documents from Taiwan’s biggest telecom operator, and the data contained contracts the company signed with entities including the government. The report didn’t say how much money the hackers wanted or where they were based.

Chunghwa Telecom said in an exchange filing on Feb 29 that it has started probing a suspected data leak and reported the case to the government. It added that the incident has had no major impact on its operations, and it will continue strengthening cybersecurity controls.

The firm’s shares fell 0.4 per cent on Feb 29, trimming their gain for the year to 0.4 per cent

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry and Digital Ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Taiwan officials have warned that government agencies and companies are the targets of tens of millions of cyberattack attempts each month from China, which claims the island as part of its territory and has vowed to bring it under control someday.

Cybersecurity experts at Alphabet’s Google warned last year that China was responsible for a “massive increase” in cyberattacks on Taiwan.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen also said at the time that the island “is facing mounting military intimidation, gray-zone campaigns, cyberattacks and information manipulation”. BLOOMBERG