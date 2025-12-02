Taiwan may restart nuclear power plant in 2028, minister says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– Taiwan may restart one of its atomic power plants in 2028 if safety reviews proceed smoothly, a government minister said, in another sign the island may reverse its anti-nuclear policy.

Restart procedures for the Maanshan facility may begin in early 2028 if it passes a safety review, and recommissioning plans are thorough and robust, the Taipei-based Commercial Times reported on Dec 1, citing Economic Affairs Minister Kung Ming-hsin.

The island’s government announced last week it would draft proposals to restart two nuclear power plants, including Maanshan.

Taiwan Power Co, the operator of the facilities, is expected to submit recommissioning plans for them by March 2026, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement.

Taiwan made a decision to phase out nuclear power in 2016 and shut the last of its three plants, Maanshan, in May.

The moves to reopen the facilities come as artificial intelligence spurs a boom in electricity demand and as atomic power enjoys growing global popularity with companies and governments looking to decarbonise.

The island is home to some of the world’s biggest chipmakers, who are increasingly demanding a clean and stable supply of electricity.

Internationally, tech giants like Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google are signing agreements to secure atomic energy to fuel their power-guzzling data centres.

Nuclear power also seems to be increasingly acceptable to Taiwanese residents.

About three-quarters of voters backed reopening Maanshan in a national referendum in August, but the result was discounted owing to a poor turnout.