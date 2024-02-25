Taiwan marks Chinese New Year end by lobbing firecrackers at fortune god

MIAOLI, Taiwan - Donning only red shorts and protective eyewear, four men hoist a palanquin bearing a god of fortune on their shoulders and walk through a bombardment of firecrackers aimed right at them.

The unusual display is a Taiwanese celebration known as “The Bombing of Master Han Dan”, which has been held in northwestern Miaoli county’s Zhunan township for more than a century.

Mr Chen Chien-long, a ritual committee leader at the temple organising the festival, said the practice of hurling firecrackers at a god – and its very exposed human carriers – started after a plague.

“Master Han Dan descended from the heavens and told the people, ‘You have to bomb the plague with firecrackers’. The firecrackers also brought warmth to Master Han Dan, who was afraid of the cold weather,” he said.

Since Master Han Dan is a god of fortune, the explosives bonanza is also thought to usher in good tidings.

“The more we bomb him with firecrackers, the more prosperous we will be. The explosion of firecrackers brings good fortune,” said Mr Chen.