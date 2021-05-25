Taiwan looking at extending second-highest alert amid surge in cases

TAIPEI • Taiwan is considering extending its second-highest Covid-19 alert that was due to expire at the end of the week, its health minister said yesterday, as he reported a further increase in domestic cases despite tighter social restrictions.

However, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung also said that an infection peak was registered last week, and the number of cases should continue to decline. "Judging from the trend of confirmed cases, it seems that the peak has reached a certain point," he said.

Taiwan has been battling a rise in infections after months of relative safety, shocking a population used to living with few restrictions, though the total case numbers remain low compared with some other parts of the world.

Mr Chen announced another 590 new domestic Covid-19 cases, including 256 added to the totals for days over the past week or so as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

He said he hoped that changes to the testing and reporting system would soon take effect so that going forward, there would be no need to adjust case tallies.

The government is also working to set up more test stations in hot spots across the island and has asked manufacturers to speed up the production of test kits.

Taiwan has reported 4,917 cases since the pandemic began, including 29 deaths.

Most of those infected in the current wave either have no or light symptoms. Northern Taiwan has been most badly affected, but cases have been reported across the island.

Taiwan remains blocked from joining the World Health Organisation (WHO), and yesterday, the government hit out at China over Taipei's continued exclusion from a crucial annual gathering of WHO members, which starts this week and is focused on averting the next pandemic.

The 74th World Health Assembly, which began yesterday, will arguably be one of the most important in the WHO's history, amid calls to revamp the organisation and the entire global approach to health in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Taiwan remains locked out for the fifth consecutive year despite growing international support for its inclusion.

That is because China, which views the self-ruled democracy as its own territory and has vowed to one day seize it, has waged an increasingly assertive campaign to keep Taipei isolated on the world stage.

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu yesterday urged the WHO to "maintain a professional and neutral stance, reject China's political interference" and allow Taiwan's participation in its meetings and activities.

"China has continued to falsely claim that appropriate arrangements have been made for Taiwan's participation in WHO. This wholly deviates from reality," said Mr Wu.

Mr Chen said the recent escalation of cases showed that Taiwan "cannot remain on the sidelines and there should not be a gap in global disease prevention".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE