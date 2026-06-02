Taiwan leader says keeping political status quo is best to secure supply chains

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Taiwan President Lai Ching-te spoke at Computex trade show in Taipei, where leaders of some of the world's largest technology companies are gathering.

TAIPEI – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on June 2 that maintaining the political status quo is the most responsible thing the island can do to secure global supply chains as it hosts some of the world’s leading technology leaders for Computex.

Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global artificial intelligence supply chain for companies including Nvidia and Apple, and its position is anchored by the world’s largest contract chipmaker, TSMC.

“As the world’s need for AI grows, so too does its need for a Taiwan that is stable, trustworthy, and capable of shouldering responsibility,” Lai said at the opening ceremony of Computex in Taipei, where leaders of some of the world’s largest technology companies are gathering.

“The government will firmly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and is committed to maintaining the status quo,” he said, adding that this was Taiwan’s most responsible pledge to the global supply chain.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, and operates its warships and warplanes around the island on an almost daily basis. Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

Also speaking at Computex, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told reporters that every company’s supply chain should be diversified so they can be resilient and that Taiwan is a good strategic partner for the US.

“Taiwan is incredible at manufacturing, especially technology manufacturing. This is the epicenter of the ecosystem,” Huang said.

He was speaking after the US$5 trillion ( S$6.39 trillion ) chip company announced plans last week to invest around US$150 billion a year in Taiwan, describing it as the epicentre of the AI revolution.

Huang plans to employ up to 4,000 workers in Nvidia’s new headquarters in Taiwan, which is expected to be operational in 2030, up from 1,000 currently. REUTERS