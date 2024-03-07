Taiwan labour minister apologises for ‘racist’ comments regarding Indian migrant workers

Taiwan’s Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun has apologised for saying that the island planned to recruit workers from India’s north-eastern states because “their skin colour and eating habits” are similar to those of the Taiwanese.

The comments, made during a Yahoo TV interview that was uploaded to YouTube on March 1, were criticised by politicians from the ruling and opposition parties in Taiwan. They were also carried by Indian news outlets, with one of them labelling the comments as “racist”.

During the interview, Ms Hsu fielded questions regarding the recent memorandum of understanding (MOU) Taiwan signed with India aimed at tackling the island’s labour shortage.

She said “the quality of India’s migrant workers is very good, and the stability of their workers is also very high”, according to a report by news website Taiwan News.

The initial batch will come from India’s north-eastern states due to similar physical attributes and habits, she said, adding that the recruitment strategy was based on an assessment by the ministry of foreign affairs.

In addition to those similarities, Ms Hsu pointed out that they are skilled in areas such as agriculture and manufacturing.

The MOU states that the number of people and region of recruitment are to be determined by Taiwan, Ms Hsu said.