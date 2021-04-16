Taiwan keen to work with US to deter Chinese threats

TAIPEI • Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told emissaries visiting at US President Joe Biden's request yesterday that the island would work with the United States to deter threats from Chinese military activities.

Former senator Chris Dodd and former deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg are part of the US delegation visiting Taipei in a trip to signal Mr Biden's commitment to Taiwan and its democracy.

The Taiwanese leader told the US delegation during a meeting at the Presidential Office that Chinese military activities in the region have threatened regional peace and stability.

"We are very willing to work with like-minded countries, including the United States, to jointly safeguard the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and deter adventurous manoeuvres and provocations," she said.

Ms Tsai also vowed to continue to cooperate with the US to counter "cognitive warfare" and misinformation, but did not elaborate.

Mr Dodd told Ms Tsai the Biden administration would be Taiwan's "reliable, trusted friend", which will help the island expand its international space and support its investment in self-defence.

He added that the US partnership with Taiwan is "stronger than ever" and that the visit was to reaffirm Mr Biden's commitment to the island.

Ms Tsai also told the delegation that Taiwan looks forward to resuming trade talks with the US as soon as possible.

Taipei has long sought a free trade deal with Washington.

Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue and a major source of contention with Washington, which is required by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

Taiwan has complained over the last few months about almost daily missions by China's air force near its air defence identification zone.

China on Wednesday described its military exercises near Taiwan as "combat drills" and said the meeting of the US officials with Ms Tsai "will only exacerbate the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait".

REUTERS