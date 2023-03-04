Taiwan Foreign Minister’s publicised visit to Washington stirs talk over significance

TAIPEI – On Feb 21, Mr Joseph Wu walked through a front door – and people started talking.

After all, it was not any regular entrance. It was the front door to the Washington headquarters of the American Institute of Taiwan (AIT), which acts as the US government’s representative in dealing with Taiwan.

And Mr Wu is Taiwan’s Foreign Minister.

It was the first time – at least publicly – that the island’s top diplomat was visiting the US capital area since 1979, when Washington switched official diplomatic ties from Taipei to Beijing.

Taiwanese media outlets called it a “major breakthrough” in US-Taiwan relations and noted that Mr Wu entered the building through the front door for all to see. There was no surreptitious ducking in through the back. He even turned, smiled cheerily and waved at cameras and reporters who had been primed for his visit.

Unsurprisingly, those few seconds of footage dominated media coverage in Taiwan for days to come.

According to Taiwan’s state-run Central News Agency, Mr Wu was at AIT – just 5km from the White House – to hold closed-door meetings with senior US officials, including Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Mr Daniel Kritenbrink, the State Department’s top diplomat for East Asia.

In the video clip, Mr Wu is pictured alongside Taiwan’s National Security Council secretary-general, Mr Wellington Koo, and the island’s representative to the US, Ms Hsiao Bi-khim.

Neither Washington nor Taipei has confirmed that a meeting took place but the US officials were also spotted entering the building on the same day.

“Someone had to leak some details of the visit to the media, or they wouldn’t have been waiting there to take pictures,” said Assistant Professor Ma Chun-wei, a political scientist from Taiwan’s Tamkang University.

“In allowing the visit to be made quite public that way, the US is sending a message to China that it is fully in control of how it wishes to deal with Taiwan – that it’s up to them, and not Beijing,” he added.

Dr Kharis Templeman, a political scientist from Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, noted how it is also about sending a “signal of support” for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s government.

“Her administration has committed to important shifts in Taiwan’s overall defence posture – and while the US has long called for these changes, until recently Taiwan leaders have declined to implement them because of their fear of domestic backlash,” he said, citing the island’s large increase in its defence budget and changes to arms procurement.

“The US publicity about government-to-government engagement is politically beneficial for President Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).”

As the relationship between the US and China continues to sour, Taiwan under a DPP government headed by Ms Tsai is emerging as a beneficiary of diplomatic manoeuvring, though detractors said such developments merely inflame cross-Taiwan Strait relations.