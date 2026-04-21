Taiwan firm speeds up drone development amid China pressure

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TAICHUNG - Taiwan’s government-backed aircraft maker Aerospace Industrial Development Corp said April 21 it has been accelerating the development of unmanned aerial vehicles, as the self-ruled island continues to face military pressure from mainland China.

During a media tour to an AIDC facility in Taichung organised by Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry, President Jennifer Chuang said unmanned aerial vehicles have drawn increased attention following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, underscoring the rapid pace of innovation in modern drone warfare.

“You can see technology for drones every two months almost totally renewed,” she said. “What I understand is if we cannot rapidly catch up with the technology, we will fail.”

The government of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te plans to bolster the island’s air defence systems in preparation for a possible invasion by mainland China and is placing increased emphasis on the role of drones.

Mainland Chinese military drones have regularly operated near Taiwan, according to the island’s Defense Ministry. Beijing views the self-governing territory as a renegade province to be brought into its fold by force if necessary.

Mr Lai, whom Beijing condemns as a “separatist”, has adopted an asymmetric strategy to counter China’s larger military, leveraging advanced technology to exploit vulnerabilities.

AIDC traces its origins to Taiwan’s air force and is involved in the development and production of military aircraft. The company also plays a leading role in a government-backed drone supply chain alliance aimed at accelerating the development of Taiwan’s drone industry and securing overseas orders. KYODO NEWS