Taiwan elections: Opposition KMT and TPP join forces to secure more legislative seats

TAIPEI – When Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) legislative candidate Jennifer Lee Yo-yi drove through New Taipei city to canvas for votes recently, the person standing next to her atop the vehicle was not a fellow party member.

It was Mr Han Kuo-yu, the influential ex-Kaohsiung mayor of her rival party, the Kuomintang (KMT).

“We’re from different parties, but I admire the excellent Lee Yo-yi,” Mr Han told the crowd at the Jan 4 event.

“Give her a chance – let new energy and new change enter the Legislative Yuan,” the 66-year-old added, referring to Taiwan’s Parliament.

It was a striking sight. Mr Han had donned a baseball jacket in his party’s signature blue, with the letters KMT emblazoned on the front, while Ms Lee wore a TPP campaign vest in her party’s white. Yet, the two were campaigning together.

Ms Lee, 33, is gunning for the legislative seat in New Taipei’s second electoral district, which covers the areas of Wugu, Luzhou and parts of Sanchong. It is seen as a tough fight as she is up against Ms Lin Shu-fen of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), who has been the district’s legislative representative since 2012.

“There is a common goal (between the KMT and the TPP) to replace the DPP here,” Ms Lee told The Straits Times. “The ‘green camp’ has held on to power here for too long in this district,” she added, referring to the DPP’s party colour.

It was only one of several instances in recent days when the two opposition parties collaborated to secure more legislative seats.

The moves appeared to make good on their October 2023 promise to “support each other and maximise their seats” in Parliament to “deepen democracy”.

This is despite the fact that the two parties had failed in spectacular fashion to form a joint presidential ticket in November 2023, when they could not come to an agreement over which candidate would lead such a unity bid.

Taiwan heads to the polls on Jan 13 in a pivotal vote which will shape cross-strait relations for the years to come.

But while much attention has been focused on the presidential election, the concurrently held legislative elections are just as important and their outcome will be key to an effective government.

Analysts have noted the likely event that the DPP will lose its legislative majority in the 113-seat legislature, which would limit the powers of its presidential candidate Lai Ching-te even if he were to secure the top job.