Taiwan election shapes up with Tsai’s party set to tap candidate William Lai

TAIPEI - Mr William Lai Ching-te’s mother was bitterly disappointed when the Harvard-educated doctor told her in the 1990s that he was giving up his medical career to enter politics.

She might forgive him now: As Taiwan’s vice-president, Mr Lai is expected to be named on Wednesday as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in next year’s presidential election, a vote being watched more closely than ever from Washington to Beijing.

With US-China tensions increasingly centred around Taiwan, the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own, the winner of the January 2024 election will immediately step into a role that could determine the trajectory of geopolitics and the global economy for years to come.

Since taking office in 2016, President Tsai Ing-wen’s rejection of the idea that Taiwan is just a part of China often drew criticism from an increasingly aggressive Beijing while earning the praise of policymakers from both parties in Washington.

Ms Tsai’s recent stops in the US, where she met House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and was feted at an awards ceremony in New York, underscore the growing strength of US-Taiwan relations.

“I believe our bond is stronger now than at any time or point in my lifetime,” Mr McCarthy told reporters after the meeting, held at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

But the US also has uneasy memories of a previous Taiwanese president, Mr Chen Shui-bian, who frayed nerves in Washington with his unpredictable rhetoric and more robust push to cement Taiwan’s de facto independence.

While Mr Lai, 63, now insists he shares the same stance on Taiwan’s political status as Ms Tsai, arguing that the island is already “an independent country” - although largely unrecognised – and that there is no need to declare independence, he has generated concern with some of his past comments.

During his time as premier in 2017, he described himself as a worker for Taiwan’s independence. It appears to be a long-held view. During a visit to Shanghai’s Fudan University in 2014, when he was the mayor of Tainan city, he said independence was a consensus view in Taiwanese society.

Not surprisingly, China has been critical of Mr Lai’s views. In 2019, Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office described his pro-independence comments as “arrogant”, saying they “aim to fire-up cross-strait confrontation and endanger the peaceful status on the Taiwan Straits”. The office’s then-spokesman, Mr Ma Xiaoguang, said Mr Lai’s actions had “completely torn the fake mask off the DPP”.

‘Accidental’ politician

Mr Lai and his supporters say his previous, more-outspoken rhetoric is a thing of the past and that he has grown as a political leader.

“This is not just an election tactic,” said Mr Kuo Kuo-wen, a DPP lawmaker known for his close ties with Mr Lai, in an interview. “It reflects that Lai has learned the reality of Taiwan’s international position and the stakes of geopolitical tensions.”

It’s still unclear who Mr Lai could face in January’s vote. The opposition Kuomintang, which favours closer ties with China, has yet to decide on their candidate but says it will do so by the end of June.

Currently, Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou and New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih are the main hopefuls, according to opinion polls. KMT Chairman Eric Chu has indicated he doesn’t intend to run in the election but he remains a possible outside contender.