Taiwan election: Candidates receive rock star treatment, steamed buns while campaigning

In a Dec 27 survey by Taiwanese broadcaster MNews, more than half, or 51 per cent, of those aged 20 to 24 said they supported Dr Ko, while 25.7 per cent said they were behind Mr Lai. Mr Hou received 10.2 per cent of support within voters of this age bracket.

With only 3 per cent of the KMT’s members under the age of 40, observers say that there is a perception among the young that the party does not understand their needs.

It does not help that the KMT’s Mr Hou, 66, and his running-mate Jaw Shaw-kong, 73, are the oldest among the presidential election contenders.

“For young people who have grown up with little ties to China, they fear that the KMT may not be able to stand up to an increasingly aggressive Beijing,” said Prof Ma.

But the youth vote is impossible to ignore, with people aged 20 to 34 accounting for about one-fifth of Taiwan’s 19.5 million electorate, including one million first-time voters.

It was unsurprising then, to find members of the KMT’s Youth League at one of the party’s biggest campaign rallies in recent days calling for more support from young voters.

At the Dec 23 evening event held in front of Taipei’s Presidential Office, Mr Kai Teng, head of the party’s youth group, was spotted roaming around and speaking to the elderly there.

“Please go home and tell your children to vote for Hou Yu-ih too,” the 29-year-old repeated as he made his way through the crowd.

An estimated 80,000 people had thronged the event in raincoats despite the chilly temperatures and sporadic rain, though the overwhelming majority looked to be middle-aged or older.

Back in Pingtung, Mr Lai highlighted the importance of gender diversity in a democratic society. After having worked under Taiwan’s first woman president for six years – including two as premier – he picked a woman to be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election. Ms Hsiao Bi-khim was most recently Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington.