Taiwan eases isolation rules for close contacts of those with Covid-19

People in Taiwan who live with those who have tested positive for Covid-19 can now skip self-isolation if they have already received the booster vaccine shot.

Under the new "0+7 plan" beginning yesterday, they will assume seven days of "self-initiated epidemic prevention" during which they can leave the house if they test negative using an antigen rapid test taken within the past two days.

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Centre (CECC) said on Monday that the change was made to ensure that medical resources remain available for patients displaying more severe symptoms.

Those who have not had their booster jabs or are unvaccinated will still have to self-isolate for three days, followed by four days of self-health monitoring.

More than 80.8 per cent of Taiwan's population have had two vaccine doses, while 63 per cent have received their booster shots.

From Monday, those 65 and above and immunocompromised people over 18 can receive a second booster vaccine shot if at least five months have lapsed since their first booster.

This is to reduce moderate and severe infections amid the outbreak, said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Monday.

The new rule is part of ongoing changes Taiwan is implementing to coexist with the virus, even as the health authorities continue to deal with the island's most severe outbreak yet.

Cases have surged dramatically since last month due to the Omicron variant, with 65,794 cases and 38 deaths reported yesterday.

As more than 99.7 per cent of the cases this year have been asymptomatic or experienced mild symptoms, the health authorities have been gradually relaxing Covid-19 guidelines so people can go about their daily activities.

Yesterday, the Taiwan navy reported a Covid-19 outbreak on a second warship, after announcing on Monday that crew members of a frigate had tested positive.

Both ships have been ordered to return to base and those with a positive polymerase chain reaction test result will go into quarantine.

The navy declined to comment on how many personnel were on board or the number of people who tested positive.

The Covid-19 surge also made it necessary for Taiwan to begin opening drive-through testing sites, with three currently in service in Taipei City and a fourth set to open soon.

The newest drive-through began operation yesterday at the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and was swamped by cars waiting even before its 8am opening.

To keep medical resources focused on patients with more severe symptoms, those who have milder symptoms and are quarantining at home are encouraged to book virtual medical consultations should they need a diagnosis, have questions for a physician or wish to get a prescription for medication.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, Taiwan has recorded 896,059 Covid-19 cases, with 883,704 being domestically transmitted infections, and a total of 1,135 deaths.