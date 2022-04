TAIPEI - Taiwan has announced an easing of restrictions for those testing positive for Covid-19, drastically cutting the number of home isolation days from 10 to three and shaving the subsequent monitoring period from a week to four days.

The island recorded 5,108 locally transmitted and 113 imported cases on Monday (April 25), the 11th consecutive day with over a thousand domestic cases reported. The current outbreak is the worst in Taiwan since the pandemic began in early 2020.