Taiwan drills to test relocating arms production under Chinese attack

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The drill will test whether Taiwan can disperse industrial production while maintaining output needed to support its armed forces in a conflict.

TAIPEI – Taiwan will test relocating weapons production lines and converting civilian factories for military use in annual drills in August , the defence ministry said on July 28 , aiming to sustain combat operations if Chinese attacks hit supply hubs.

The exercise, part of the annual Han Kuang war games from Aug 5 to 14, will simulate China using routine military drills to conceal preparations for a full invasion of Taiwan, prompting the island’s armed forces to immediately raise combat readiness and conduct rapid-response drills.

The drill will test whether Taiwan can disperse industrial production while maintaining output needed to support its armed forces in a conflict, according to the ministry’s planning outline.

The focus reflects one of Taiwan’s central wartime concerns: that China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, would seek to paralyse command centres, ports, logistics sites and defence industry facilities early in any attack.

Taiwan’s government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying it is already an independent country.

The drills assume “Chinese forces use routine annual joint military exercises as cover for large-scale landing training, concealing plans to attack Taiwan while completing final assault preparations,” Major General Lu Wen-yuan, head of the Joint Operations Division, told a press briefing.

Lu said the drill will simulate the wartime relocation of the Armaments Bureau’s 202nd Arsenal in the capital Taipei and mobilise civilian factories responsible for “whole-system assembly” after an emergency order is issued.

The drills will also test Taiwan’s ability to keep sea lanes open and protect shipments of critical supplies, Lu said, adding the navy and coast guard will conduct joint drills using live troops, equipment and ammunition for coast guard vessel refits, coastal strikes, maritime law enforcement and escorts for critical supplies.

The drills come as Taiwan reports a sharp rise in Chinese coast guard activity around the island, heightening concern in Taipei that Beijing could escalate pressure off Taiwan’s Pacific coast and threaten vital supply routes.

For the first time, Taiwan will also deliberately slow mobile internet speeds during the 10-day drill, testing how citizens would communicate if bandwidth became scarce in emergencies ranging from disasters to a Chinese invasion. REUTERS