Taiwan confirms first imported case of monkeypox

The man is now being treated in an isolation ward and his close contacts are showing no symptoms. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
21 min ago

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Taiwan's government on Friday (June 24) confirmed its first imported case of monkeypox - a man in his 20s who had studied in Germany from January until June this year when he returned to the island.

Taiwan's Centres for Disease Control said the man flew back to Taiwan on June 16 and returned home for mandatory Covid-19 quarantine for all arrivals.

On June 20, he developed symptoms including a fever, sore throat and a rash and sought medical attention, where he was tested and confirmed to have monkeypox, it added in a statement.

He is now being treated in an isolation ward and his close contacts are showing no symptoms, it said.

In the Asia-Pacific, Singapore, South Korea and Australia have also all reported cases.

More than 40 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 3,000.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

More On This Topic
WHO to decide if monkeypox outbreak is global health emergency
Scientists zero in on origins of monkeypox outbreak

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top