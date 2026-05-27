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In Taipei, temperatures reached 38.3 deg C on the afternoon of May 27, the highest since the previous record on May 28, 2021.

- People in northern Taiwan sweltered through high temperatures on May 27, with the capital Taipei enduring its hottest day on record for the month in May, the weather agency said.

Temperatures are often high in late May when seasonal south-westerly winds push up the mercury, Central Weather Administration forecaster Zeng Zhao-cheng told AFP.

Winds sweeping over the Linkou and Taoyuan plateaus south-west of Taipei heat up as they descend on the heavily populated region.

“During the plum rain season, we frequently get this kind of south-westerly wind pattern,” the forecaster said.

“So this (weather) pattern isn’t particularly rare, it’s just that this time it broke the record.”

In Taipei, temperatures reached 38.3 deg C on the afternoon of May 27, the highest since the previous record on May 28, 2021.

The mercury hit 37.3 deg C in the nearby city of Keelung, equalling the record set on May 25, 2007.

Temperatures are forecast to start cooling from May 28. AFP