Taiwan can take advantage of US-China trade war, says President Tsai

TAIPEI (DPA) - Taiwan can take advantage of the trade war between Beijing and Washington to further ease its economic dependence on China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday (May 20).

"'Made in Taiwan' has become a top keyword as the US-China trade war continues," she told reporters in Taipei at a news conference marking the third anniversary of her time in office.

Tsai, who is seeking re-election in January, used the opportunity to tout her government's 'Made in Taiwan upgrade' policy, aimed at exporting the country's expertise in artificial intelligence, green energy and technology.

She added that domestic demand would also be driven by increasing overseas and government investment, and would create more jobs for young people.

Tsai is a staunch defender of Taiwan's independence.

China wants to apply to the island the "one country, two systems" principle under which the territories of Hong Kong and Macau were brought back under its umbrella after the end of colonial rule.

"We only have one country, which is the Republic of China - Taiwan," Tsai said, using the country's official name. "We only have one system, which is based on democracy, freedom and human rights," she continued.

Taiwan has had its own government since 1949, when Chinese Nationalists fled there after losing a civil war to the Communists.