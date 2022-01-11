Taiwan boosts affordable social housing by converting hotels to homes

TAIPEI - Taiwan announced on Monday (Jan 10) new incentives for hotel owners to convert all or part of their properties to social housing, in a scheme that would create more affordable homes as well as give hotels battered by the Covid-19 pandemic an additional source of revenue.

Hotel owners who agree to the scheme will get NT$40,000 (S$1,960) for each room that is converted, and hotels that cease operations altogether because of the pandemic will receive an additional NT$10,000 per room.

They will also be exempt from tax on property and their rental income. In addition, the government will make up the difference between subsidised rent for social housing and current market rental prices.

Recently approved by the government, the three-year project is a part of an overarching plan to make housing more affordable in Taiwan.

According to the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), some 16,000 hotel and motel units (rooms) will be converted into social housing for younger and disadvantaged renters in the first two years of the programme. The MOI will work with owners of another 4,000 public or privately owned rooms to do the same.

Hotels that sign up must have at least 15 rooms in the building converted to social housing, and those that opt to devote entire floors must have at least 30 rooms or half of its total number that are converted, said the MOI on Monday.

In addition to providing more affordable housing, the MOI is also hoping to use the programme to staunch the losses suffered by the hotel industry amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its push to create more affordable homes, the government aims to make available 200,000 social housing units, both newly constructed and subleased from owners, by 2024.

Central and local governments are working together to make this happen, but Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je cautioned in November last year that the construction of social housing should be paced and not hurried.

Taipei has built some 18,000 social housing units in Mayor Ko's two terms, "but (we) also need to take into consideration the maintenance and management fees, which make the budget higher than initially expected", said the mayor, who was concerned that unlimited construction would mean more debt for the city's younger citizens.

"I think it's a good proposition to turn hotels into social housing, but actually Taiwan has many other spaces that are worth 'transforming' into social housing, not just hotels," said Mr Wu Cho-hao, an architect based in Taipei.

While utilising hotels may be ideal due to their proximity to downtown areas and public transportation, Mr Wu thinks Taiwan can scout out small or unused pieces of land in the city that can be turned into public housing.

He finds the growing number of social housing in Taiwan a positive trend, but pointed out the shortcomings in the ambiguous and confusing systems and rules for those who wish to apply.