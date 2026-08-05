Taiwan begins military drills as China pressure grows

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The annual “Han Kuang” exercise will run from Aug 5 to 14.

TAIPEI – Taiwan’s largest military drills of the year began on Aug 5 as the island democracy attempts to prepare its population for a potential Chinese invasion.

The annual “Han Kuang” exercise, which runs from Aug 5 to 14, stages combat scenarios for troops and reservists to practise responding to an attack on the island, defence officials say.

Civilians will also be put through their paces during exercises that include a temporary slowdown of mobile internet speeds as well as air raid drills.

China claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to seize the island of 23 million people.

Beijing has ramped up military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, deploying fighter jets and warships around the island on an almost daily basis and carrying out large-scale drills.

The Chinese coast guard has also stepped up its grey zone activities – actions that fall short of war – around Taiwan and its outer islands.

On Aug 5, dozens of reservists spread out along a beach facing the Taiwan Strait and fired Taiwanese-made assault rifles at targets on a shore where Chinese forces could land during an invasion.

“As the CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party’s) authoritarianism continues to expand, red terror is also spreading into every corner of the world,” President Lai Ching-te told a security forum on the eve of the exercises. “We will continue to upgrade our national defence and build whole-of-society defence and resilience.”

Taiwan has boosted defence spending and acquired smaller and more nimble weaponry, including drones, to enable its military to wage asymmetric warfare against China.

Under intense US pressure to cough up more on security, Lai’s government has vowed to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2030.

But his government has been at loggerheads with the opposition parties, which control the Parliament, over how much to spend on boosting the island’s defence capabilities.

In May, the KMT and the Taiwan People’s Party passed a US$25 billion (S$32 billion) special defence budget, slashing by a third the amount sought by Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party.

The opposition stripped out around US$15 billion that the government had wanted to use for domestic drone procurement and other efforts to boost defences.

A key part of 2026’s Han Kuang exercise is decentralising command and control to enable commanders and officers on the battlefield to make operational decisions without waiting for orders.

Urban resilience drills will be held at the same time as part of the government’s efforts to prepare the entire island for a potential war or natural disaster.

Mobile internet speeds will be slowed for 30 minutes during air raid drills in central and northern regions, as the government seeks to expose ordinary people to communications disruptions. AFP