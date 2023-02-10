Taiwan bans pork products from Singapore following swine fever detection

TAIPEI - Visiting Taiwan with bak kwa (barbecued meat) and bak kut teh soup packs from Singapore as souvenirs for your friends?

Don’t do that, warned Taiwan’s Central Emergency Operation Centre (CEOC) on Friday, after Singapore detected African swine fever in a wild boar carcass in the north-west region of the country on Tuesday.

CEOC said that from Friday, those who import, bring in or ship in pork products from Singapore will be fined NT$200,000 (S$8,800) for the first offence, reported Liberty Times. Repeat offenders will be fined NT$1 million.

Taiwan has named all South-east Asian countries, including Singapore, as high-risk areas for African swine fever since 2019, according to Focus Taiwan. Those caught bringing in pork products from Singapore faced a fine of NT$10,000 before the latest revision.

Foreign visitors who cannot pay the fine will be denied entry and repatriated.

Bak kwa, sausages, ham, pork-based instant noodles and canned food, pork floss egg rolls and bak kut teh soup packs are on the list of prohibited items.

African swine fever is a disease caused by the virus of the same name. It infects wild boars and pigs but does not infect humans, said Singapore’s National Parks Board (NParks).

While there are no pig farms in Singapore, wild boars are native to the country and can be found in nature reserves, parks and other green spaces.

NParks advised people to stay on designated trails when visiting such areas, observe wild boars from a distance, and not to feed or get close to them. The public is also advised not to touch or pick up any sick or dead animals.

Anyone who encounters sick or dead animals should report these sightings to the Animal Response Centre by calling 1800-476-1600.