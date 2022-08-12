China threat of force remains: Tsai

China's threat of force is undiminished, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday, a day after the Chinese military announced it had completed all tasks in a series of joint military operations carried out in the waters and air space around Taiwan.

Taiwan will not escalate conflict or provoke disputes, Ms Tsai told air force officers, according to a statement from her office.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Joanne Ou said Taiwan rejects the "one country, two systems" model proposed by Beijing in a White Paper published on Wednesday.