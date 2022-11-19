Taipei mayoral poll: Key candidates

The fight for the mayoral seat in Taipei is one of the most watched in Taiwan’s municipal elections on Nov 26. This is because it is not only the highest post in the capital city, but also seen as a stepping stone to the presidency.

With the exception of current President Tsai Ing-wen, every Taiwanese president since the island’s top office was first popularly elected in 1996 had held the position of Taipei mayor: Mr Lee Teng-hui (1978-1981), Mr Chen Shui-bian (1994-1998) and Mr Ma Ying-jeou (1998-2006).