Sweet dreams are made on wheels: Japanese firm opens bus hotel in Shizuoka

Remember the time you fell asleep in the bus and missed your stop?

Now you can sleep comfortably in one without worrying about where you might wake up - in Japan, at least.

Tokai Jidosha, a Japanese transport company, has repurposed a retired bus and ticket office to provide a unique accommodation option in Nishi-Izu city, in Shizuoka Prefecture.

It is called Bustay - a combination of the words “bus” and “stay” - which sounds like the Japanese word for “bus stop”.

It is billed as a rare opportunity to sleep on a bed in a bus, The Asahi Shimbun daily reported on Dec 5, adding that viewed from the outside, it looks like a bus from the 1960s or 1970s.

The bus’s engine has been removed, so guests can only pretend to drive the vehicle. However, they can push the stop button and announce upcoming stops.

The hotel opened its doors on Nov 17 and can accommodate up to five guests per night, English-language daily The Japan Times reported.