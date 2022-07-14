Suspension of South Korea's ruling party leader over sex scandal draws mixed views

SEOUL - Views are mixed over the suspension of the young leader of South Korea's ruling party, Mr Lee Jun-seok, over his alleged involvement in a sex scandal.

The ethics committee of the People Power Party (PPP) decided last week to suspend Mr Lee's chairmanship for six months, after examining allegations that he received sexual favours as a bribe from a businessman in 2013 and even tried to cover up the case.

The results of a poll commissioned by South Korean broadcaster TBS released on Monday (July 11) showed one in three respondents found the suspension appropriate. About 31 per cent felt it was excessive, while 27.5 per cent said it was not sufficient.

Mr Lee, who insists he is innocent, has protested against the decision and vowed not to step down without a fight.

The police are now investigating the case.

The allegations surfaced last December on a YouTube channel run by a former lawyer.

More details emerged in April, including a recording of a phone conversation allegedly involving Mr Lee and the businessman's representative. This prompted the ethics committee to officially review the case.

Elected last year, the 37-year-old Lee is the youngest leader of the PPP, South Korea's main conservative party. The Harvard graduate is known to be brash and bold, and speaks his mind.

But faced with much older fellow party members, some twice his age, he struggled to hold on to power as he sought to reinvent the party to appeal to younger voters. He has clashed with President Yoon Suk-yeol and even quit the committee in charge of Mr Yoon's election campaign last year.

The two men eventually mended fences with a handshake in the port city of Ulsan last December.