Suspect who attacked female Singaporean student in South Korea arrested

SEOUL – A Korean man in his 30s suspected of attacking a female Singaporean student in broad daylight last week was arrested by the police on Jan 16.

The suspect, whose name and age were withheld as of afternoon on Jan 15, is accused of punching the student several times in the face at around 4pm on Jan 12, according to the Dongdaemun Police Station.

The victim was walking at a crosswalk in Hwigyeong-dong, Dongdaemun-gu in Seoul when she was attacked.

According to the police, the suspect has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and has difficulties with communication.

The victim, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ng, reportedly sustained a slight injury to her face, including swelling. She filed a police report after she escaped the scene.

As the suspect was crossing the road with a family member, he suddenly attacked the victim, according to a post shared by the victim on an online college community before the suspect’s arrest.

The family member attempted to pull the suspect away from her, she added.

The police said they offered the victim a smartwatch to protect her from other potential attacks. The device can identify the location of the wearer in emergencies for the authorities to respond to potential crimes.

It is provided to victims of stalking and other potential crimes. When the victim presses the “emergency” button, a report is immediately filed with the police.

The police plan to investigate the incident further.

The victim has been identified as an international student from Singapore. She is reportedly attending a university in the vicinity of the incident. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK