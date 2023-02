OSAKA – Think about Japan’s quirky conveniences and the fuss-free sushi train – or kaitenzushi – may well come to mind, the plates and plates of sushi chugging round on a conveyor belt.

There is an ever-growing overseas appetite for the popular concept, which was sparked in 1958 in Osaka by Genroku Sushi, and in 2021 saw domestic sales of 740 billion yen (S$7.5 billion).