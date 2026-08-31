Surge in orders for repellent made with Aomori chilli pepper amid more bear sightings

A participant using a bear spray during an emergency response drill simulating a bear intrusion in Yaita, Japan, on June 17.

Amid a series of bear sightings across Japan, a bear repellent made with bhut jolokia – a super-hot chilli pepper cultivated in Aomori prefecture – is gaining attention.

In addition to its exceptional effectiveness at keeping bears away, the product is characterised by its use of naturally derived ingredients, which contribute to environmental protection. For these reasons, an online shop is receiving orders from all over the country.

Named “Kuma wo Boru”, which means “to chase away bears” in the local dialect, this product is manufactured by Eco Work, a company based in Goshogawara in Aomori in northern Honshu. It is formulated with pyroligneous acid – a by-product of charcoal burning – and ingredients such as bhut jolokia, or “ghost pepper”. When used, the pungent compound capsaicin is released into the air.

The product comes in two forms: a plastic bottle for hanging with a slit at the top, designed to release the scent from the liquid inside, and a solid form that can be carried in a pouch.

According to Iki Sangyo, a company based in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture that operates an online store, orders began to increase about two years ago. In 2025, orders from businesses reached a record high. In 2026, with frequent bear sightings in urban areas, an official of the company said: “We receive orders from individual customers almost every day.”

In recent years, urban bears – bears venturing from the mountains into urban areas – have become a problem in Japan. “We want to help facilitate co-existence between humans and bears,” a representative of Eco Work said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK