Support rate for Japan PM Takaichi’s Cabinet dips to 67.5%: Kyodo poll

A majority of respondents said Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a Taiwan contingency, which have strained ties with China, have affected Japan’s economy.

TOKYO - The approval rating for the Cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has dipped to 67.5 per cent, with a majority of respondents saying that her remarks on a Taiwan contingency , which have strained ties with China, have affected Japan’s economy, a Kyodo News survey showed on Dec 21.

Still, 57 per cent said they do not consider Ms Takaichi’s remarks to be careless. Sino-Japanese ties have deteriorated since she said in Parliament on Nov 7 that an attack on Taiwan could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan.

Her remarks have been interpreted as suggesting the potential involvement of Japan’s Self-Defense Forces in support of the United States in responding to such a scenario.

The two-day telephone poll, conducted from Dec 20, found that the Cabinet’s approval rating fell by 2.4 percentage points from November’s survey.

Meanwhile, 64.6 per cent of respondents said they are increasingly worried about the nation’s fiscal health following the enactment on Dec 16 of an 18.3 trillion yen (S$150 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year ending March 2026. KYODO NEWS