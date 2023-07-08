Sun jackets, face-kinis and person fans: Chinese turn creative to beat the heat

BEIJING - Social media executive Rose Xu has been wearing a jacket even in the height of summer – a lightweight one made to protect wearers against the sun and it even comes with a visor on its hood.
“There’s only so much sunblock can do, and given the strong UV (ultraviolet) rays and heat these days, I don’t want to take any chances,” the 25-year-old told The Straits Times.
As China battles a continued heatwave that has seen the mercury soar over 40 deg C in parts of the country, many are turning to creative methods to beat the heat.
The heatwave has lingered in China for nearly a month, with northern areas bearing the brunt of it.
On Tuesday, the world recorded its hottest day in history and in China, meteorological stations have recorded the highest temperatures since record-keeping started in 1961, with little sign of abating any time soon. Parts of Hebei province, which borders capital city Beijing, recorded temperature of up to 43 deg C.
As the country prepares for a blistering summer, the mercury is set to hit record highs.
Sun jackets, face-kinis and wearable fans have been flying off the shelves, and sales of air-conditioners have soared.
Activities after dark, including night-time hikes up the Great Wall of China, are also growing in popularity, while many have been diving into rivers and canals across Beijing in an attempt to cool down.
Several fashion brands including Uniqlo and Lululemon have also added products that protect against UV rays to their line-up, including wide-brimmed hats and jackets.
According to data from consumer research firm All View Cloud, nearly 12 million new air-conditioning units were sold in June, about 36 per cent more than the same period in 2022.
In northern China, where buildings are made to withstand harsh winters, the prolonged heat has been especially unbearable.
The Beijing municipal government has ordered schools to reduce or cancel outdoor activities, while at least one outdoor festival was cancelled this weekend because of continued high temperatures.
“Following heatwave warning raised by (the) Beijing authorities, and seeing temperatures reaching above 40 deg C this week, we have decided to postpone Juicy Burger Fest 2023, an outdoor event, to prevent any potential health risks caused by heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke,” the Beijinger, a magazine that organised the festival, wrote on its official WeChat account.
Others have also been turning to more traditional methods to beat the heat, with a slew of herbal remedies making its rounds on social media, including recipes for bittergourd and pomelo.
“Remember, even on the hottest of days, you should drink hot drinks to keep your body balanced,” read a post that had nearly 50,000 likes.
But for many younger Chinese including Ms Xu, such advice no longer holds water.
“How can I even drink anything hot when the temperature is so high? I’ve been drinking at least two bottles of iced tea a day because if not, I feel like I will overheat,” she said.