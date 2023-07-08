Sun jackets, face-kinis and person fans: Chinese turn creative to beat the heat

BEIJING - Social media executive Rose Xu has been wearing a jacket even in the height of summer – a lightweight one made to protect wearers against the sun and it even comes with a visor on its hood.

“There’s only so much sunblock can do, and given the strong UV (ultraviolet) rays and heat these days, I don’t want to take any chances,” the 25-year-old told The Straits Times.

As China battles a continued heatwave that has seen the mercury soar over 40 deg C in parts of the country, many are turning to creative methods to beat the heat.

The heatwave has lingered in China for nearly a month, with northern areas bearing the brunt of it.

On Tuesday, the world recorded its hottest day in history and in China, meteorological stations have recorded the highest temperatures since record-keeping started in 1961, with little sign of abating any time soon. Parts of Hebei province, which borders capital city Beijing, recorded temperature of up to 43 deg C.