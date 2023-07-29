Summer fun in full swing even as Japan battles hottest July on record

TOKYO – Cold-ramen eateries and kakigori, or shaved ice, stalls are doing brisk business, while cooling mist sprays are on full blast in public areas as Japan battles its hottest July on record.

Handheld portable fans and parasols are also in vogue as residents try to beat what Japan’s weather agency has described as “disaster-level heat”.

Heatstroke warnings urging people to avoid unnecessary outings were in place across 38 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures for most of Saturday as temperatures soared above 35 deg C in much of Japan, including areas like Tokyo, Kyoto and Fukuoka.

Even Hokkaido, known for its cooler summers, is not spared the heat. The mercury peaked at 34.4 deg C in Sapporo, while the highest temperature on Japan’s northernmost island was 36.2 deg C in the town of Ashoro.

Saturday was the 11th day that Tokyo has braved temperatures above 35 deg C so far in July, rewriting the previous record of seven days in July 2001.

And Japan’s highest temperature for July has also been broken when the thermometer read 39.8 deg C in Osaka’s Hirakata city.

The heat island effect, which is experienced in urban areas like Tokyo and Osaka with their abundance of non-reflective, heat-absorbing materials like glass buildings and asphalt roads, also means that the so-called “feels like” temperature is far higher.

And the hot weather is expected to persist for a few months more.

On July 25, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a three-month forecast that said the intense higher-than-average summer heat is likely to continue until October, while more violent typhoons due to rising ocean temperatures may also occur.

In a viral tweet showing that daily highs will stay at 35 deg C or more in Tokyo for at least a week longer, meteorologist Makoto Kawazu said: “I have never been left speechless by a weather forecast before.”