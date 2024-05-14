21-year-old’s suicide highlights pressures men face in marriage market in China

BEIJING – A recent case of a Chinese man who killed himself after his girlfriend took all his money and dumped him has struck a nerve in a country where men vastly outnumber women and face pressure to provide for their other half even before marriage.

Video gamer Liu Jie, 21, leapt off a bridge in the south-western city of Chongqing on April 11, Chinese media reported, based on social media posts made by Mr Liu’s older sister and friends, who posted chats he had with his former girlfriend, including his money transfers to her.

Mr Liu was more popularly known by his online moniker Pang Mao, or Fat Cat, named after a character in a popular video game.

The tragedy was the most discussed topic on Weibo, China’s most popular microblogging platform, when the death was reported in late April, attracting 120 million views and sparking 735,000 discussion threads so far.

Analysts say the case has resonated with many young Chinese, particularly men, who face very high odds in trying to find a wife and are expected to be the main financial provider in a relationship.

Assistant Professor Mu Zheng at the National University of Singapore’s sociology and anthropology department told The Straits Times that the prevailing view in Chinese society is that “men should be the providers in exchange for women’s feminine qualities, such as beauty, youth, emotional support and domestic responsibilities”.

The issue is “patriarchal expectations for men and women”, added the lecturer, who studies marriages and families in both Singapore and China.

The exchange between Mr Liu and his former girlfriend, Prof Mu said, shows the typical expectations of such relationships, given Mr Liu’s money transfers and the woman’s willingness to be his girlfriend in exchange.

According to Chinese media reports, Mr Liu met his girlfriend online in 2022, but they met in person only in late 2023. His girlfriend had promised to marry him by the end of 2024.

The young man, who moved to Chongqing from central Hunan province two years ago, earned a living by “training” the video game characters of other gamers.

He had reportedly spent the past two years cooped up in a room without a comfortable bed or mattress. He did not see a doctor when ill and could not bear to spend money for a McDonald’s lunch, choosing instead to have simple vegetables, according to his posts online.

But Mr Liu is said to have transferred all his earnings – a total of 510,000 yuan (S$97,300) – to his girlfriend to fund her business venture and holidays, among other things.

The Hunan police are investigating to see if her actions amounted to a scam.

Mr Liu’s suicide set off an outpouring of grief online and offline, with netizens ordering deliveries of McDonald’s meals and milk tea to the bridge where he died as a tribute to him.