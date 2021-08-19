News analysis

Suga goes from charming voters to putting them off in just under a year

Beleaguered PM's reactive policies amid Covid-19 outbreak may be his undoing

Walter Sim‍  Japan Correspondent In Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gave a frank assessment of his political vulnerability on Tuesday when he said he did not have many options to call a general election before a party vote to choose a leader at the end of next month.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gave a frank assessment of his political vulnerability on Tuesday when he said he did not have many options to call a general election before a party vote to choose a leader at the end of next month.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    38 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gave a frank assessment of his political vulnerability on Tuesday when he said he did not have many options to call a general election before a party vote to choose a leader at the end of next month.

By declaring a two-week extension to the expiry of an ongoing emergency, from Aug 31 to Sept 12, Mr Suga has made a "last-ditch attempt" to avoid going into that pivotal vote with a weak mandate, said political analysts.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 19, 2021, with the headline 'Suga goes from charming voters to putting them off in just under a year'. Subscribe
Topics: 