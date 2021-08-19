News analysis
Suga goes from charming voters to putting them off in just under a year
Beleaguered PM's reactive policies amid Covid-19 outbreak may be his undoing
- Published38 min ago
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga gave a frank assessment of his political vulnerability on Tuesday when he said he did not have many options to call a general election before a party vote to choose a leader at the end of next month.
By declaring a two-week extension to the expiry of an ongoing emergency, from Aug 31 to Sept 12, Mr Suga has made a "last-ditch attempt" to avoid going into that pivotal vote with a weak mandate, said political analysts.
