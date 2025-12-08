Subway Korea recalls promotional dish over excessive cadmium

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Regulators found that the 160,000 imported ceramic dishes contained cadmium amounts well above South Korea’s safety limit.

– Sandwich chain Subway’s South Korean unit has recalled all ceramic dishes distributed as promotional gifts for its newly launched lobster sandwich after government tests found cadmium levels far above safety limits.

The company issued a public apology on its website on Dec 6 and said it will release guidance shortly on how customers can return the dishes.

The items were handed out to buyers of its new lobster sandwiches between Nov 18 and Nov 24. Distribution has since been halted.

Customers had earlier complained that the lobster images on the dishes faded when exposed to moisture or oil.

Subway has been offering 8,000 won (S$7) coupons as compensation and said it will continue to accept applications while an investigation by both the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the company is ongoing.

Regulators found that the 160,000 imported ceramic dishes, manufactured in China, contained 4.2 to 5.3 micrograms of cadmium per sq cm, well above South Korea’s safety limit of 0.7mcg.

The authorities also said the Korean importer, SRG, submitted photos of a different, previously approved product during the import process, apparently to avoid inspection.

The ministry said it would refer the case to the police and pursue administrative penalties.

Subway Korea, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based franchise acquired by Roark Capital in 2023, began operating in Seoul in 1991 and was incorporated locally in 2005.

The chain now runs 656 restaurants nationwide. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK