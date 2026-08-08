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Student in China suffered temporary hearing loss after exposure to cicadas’ buzzing while camping

The buzzing of cicadas can potentially pose a risk to hearing and even cause impairment among those exposed to it for hours on end.

BEIJING – The droning hum of cicadas is the quintessential sound of summer for many people.

Yet, health experts warn that this buzzing cacophony can potentially pose a risk to hearing and even cause impairment among those exposed to it for hours on end.

Concerns over cicada-related noise hazards have recently come under the spotlight, following a local news report about an 18-year-old student in Zhejiang province who was diagnosed with temporary hearing loss after camping in the mountains and being exposed to the insects’ chirping for four consecutive hours.

Similar cases have also been identified in other individuals, including a public gardener and a resident whose apartment complex is surrounded by dense trees and shrubs.

Both of them experienced reduced hearing capacity linked to prolonged cicada noise exposure, according to local news.

Diao Tongxiang, a physician from the department of head, neck and throat at Peking University People’s Hospital, said a single male cicada produces a sound of about 70 decibels at close range – a level that does not pose a risk to human hearing.

However, the collective chorus of a cicada cluster, especially around noon during the peak of summer heat, can reach volumes comparable to that of a handheld drill, measuring around 85 decibels and, in some cases, as high as 100 decibels.

The internationally recognised safe exposure limit for workplace noise is 85 decibels for up to eight hours a day.

Diao added that the severity of hearing damage caused by cicada buzzing depends on both the duration of exposure and the intensity of the noise.

While temporary hearing loss may resolve on its own, prolonged exposure to high-decibel levels can lead to permanent impairment.

Zhu Xiaoyan, from the ear, nose and throat department of Nanjing Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital, said that certain groups should take extra precautions against loud cicada chirping.

These include residents living in leafy areas where night-time insect noise persists, individuals spending long hours in cicada-dense woodlands or parks, and those with a history of sudden deafness, inner ear disorders or chronic conditions such as diabetes.

She suggested improving soundproofing in rooms or using soft earplugs to reduce noise exposure and advised seeking medical help if experiencing ear fullness, persistent tinnitus or hearing loss. CHINA DAILY /ASIA NEWS NETWORK