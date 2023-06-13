Strong winds in China send restaurant’s canopy and people flying

This Chinese restaurant’s outdoor canopy was meant to keep diners safe from the elements, but it was no match for the strong gusts that struck the city of Yichang in China’s Hubei province on Sunday.

A video of the incident posted to video-sharing app Douyin this week, showed strong winds sweeping away the canopy cover, along with several men who were holding down the metal struts of the outdoor shelter.

The 16-second video also showed these men falling to the ground after they were sent flying.

One man could be seen landing on a nearby rooftop, leaving him with some fractured ribs, reported Chinese media. He is currently in the hospital.

Another video showed a man crashing into a private room of the restaurant, although he reportedly walked away unscathed.