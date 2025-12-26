Strong winds, blizzards forecast across Japan; weekend disruption feared

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Japan’s weather agency warned of strong winds, blizzards and high waves in several parts of Japan.

- Japan’s weather agency on Dec 26 warned of powerful winds, blizzards and high waves in western, eastern and north-eastern Japan, with the possibility of lightning, tornadoes, avalanches and widespread traffic disruption.

Western Japan was forecast to be hit the same day, while eastern and north-eastern parts of the country were expected to see rough weather until Dec 27 under a strong winter pressure pattern, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In the 24 hours until 6am on Dec 27 , up to 80cm of snow could fall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan, while the Tohoku region in north-eastern Japan could see up to 70cm, the agency said. KYODO NEWS