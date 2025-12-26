Straitstimes.com header logo

Strong winds, blizzards forecast across Japan; weekend disruption feared

Japan's weather agency warned of strong winds, blizzards and high waves in several parts of Japan.

PHOTO: AFP

TOKYO - Japan’s weather agency on Dec 26 warned of powerful winds, blizzards and high waves in western, eastern and north-eastern Japan, with the possibility of lightning, tornadoes, avalanches and widespread traffic disruption.

Western Japan was forecast to be hit the same day, while eastern and north-eastern parts of the country were expected to see rough weather until Dec 27 under a strong winter pressure pattern, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

In the 24 hours until 6am on Dec 27, up to 80cm of snow could fall in the Hokuriku region in central Japan, while the Tohoku region in north-eastern Japan could see up to 70cm, the agency said. KYODO NEWS

