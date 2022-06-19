Strong quake hits Japan's Ishikawa prefecture, no major damage

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 struck Japan's western coastal prefecture of Ishikawa on Sunday (June 19), the Meteorological Agency said, adding that there were no indications that it would trigger a tsunami.

The quake occurred at 3.08pm at a depth of 10km. It measured a lower six on Japan's seven-point intensity scale in parts of the Noto Peninsula, meaning it was strong enough to wedge doors shut, topple furniture and dislodge wall tiles, according to the agency.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters in Tokyo that initial reports indicated there was no major damage caused by the quake.

He said he instructed the government to collect information, share it with the public, and take emergency measures.

Top government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said he received a report that nuclear facilities were operating normally.

The Shika nuclear power plant, operated by Hokuriku Electric Power, is about 45km south-west of the quake's epicentre.

There have been no power outages due to the quake in the area covered by Hokuriku Electric, Kansai Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power and Electric Power Development, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said.

There have been no reports of damage at oil refineries, it added.

High-speed trains that link Tokyo to Kanazawa in the Hokuriku region operated normally following the quake, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing operator East Japan Railway.