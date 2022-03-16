7.3-magnitude earthquake hits east Japan, tsunami warning issued

The tremor registered a magnitude of 7.3, according to public broadcaster NHK. PHOTO: USGS
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
27 min ago

TOKYO (AFP, REUTERS) - A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan on Wednesday (March 16) night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60km and shortly after it hit at 11.36pm local time (10.36pm Singapore time) an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

Around 2 million homes are said to have lost power after the quake, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Earthquake near Hong Kong prompts record number of reports on tremor
Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Veracruz, alarms sound in Mexico City

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top