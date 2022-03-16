7.3-magnitude earthquake hits east Japan, tsunami warning issued

TOKYO (AFP, REUTERS) - A powerful 7.3-magnitude quake jolted east Japan on Wednesday (March 16) night, rattling the capital Tokyo and prompting a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60km and shortly after it hit at 11.36pm local time (10.36pm Singapore time) an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

Around 2 million homes are said to have lost power after the quake, according to the Tokyo Electric Power Company, or TEPCO.

This story is developing.