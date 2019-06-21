Strike forces Taiwan's Eva Air to cancel scores of flights, including those to Singapore

TAIPEI (REUTERS, DPA) - Taiwan's Eva Airways Corp said it has cancelled 71 flights on Friday (June 21), affecting around 15,000 passengers, and suspended bookings temporarily due to a strike by flight attendants over pay.

Eva Air's website showed that flights from Taipei to New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, Singapore and Osaka were among those cancelled.

The airline said about half of its operations were impacted by the strike. Bookings are suspended for flights departing from Friday through to June 29, the company said.

Eva Air shares closed 3.85 per cent lower on Friday, while shares in rival China Airlines Ltd were up 1 per cent.

Since late Thursday, the strikers have carried out sit-in protests outside the company's headquarters in Taoyuan in northern Taiwan.

Eva Air, best known internationally for the Hello Kitty livery on some of its jets, operates flights to many destinations around Asia as well as to North America and Europe.

The carrier said its Hello Kitty jets, service and meal items would not be available during the strike due to the need for frequent changes to its fleet.

The management of Eva Air, one of Taiwan's two major carriers, on Friday urged passengers to get updates about the strike information from the company's website.

Eva Air union member Chao Chieh-huan said on Friday that the strike was likely to be long term since management was not yielding to demands over daily allowances and other points of contention.

"It's not our purpose to affect flights. We hope the management would soon launch a sincere dialogue with the union," she told reporters.

Taiwan's transport ministry has established an emergency task force to deal with the strike.