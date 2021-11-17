Strict curbs deemed vital in port city as China reports 22 new cases

BEIJING • China reported 22 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Monday compared with 52 a day earlier, its health authority said yesterday.

Of the new infections, 11 were locally transmitted cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 32 a day earlier.

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 14 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As at Monday, mainland China had 98,337 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Earlier that day, Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan stressed that "strict and solid" efforts were needed to curb the latest Covid-19 resurgence and spread in Dalian, a port city in north-east China's Liaoning province, as soon as possible.

Ms Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during her inspections in Dalian from last Friday to Monday.

She inspected the city's epidemic prevention and control headquarters, residential communities under lockdown and some key places, such as the sites for collecting nucleic acid samples and designated hospitals, to learn about local efforts in epidemic prevention and ensuring people's normal lives.

She called for detailed implementation of the current prevention and control measures in a scientific and accurate fashion.

She also asked the authorities to ensure the efficiency and quality of nucleic acid testing, step up management of quarantine sites to guard against cross-infections and to handle demand for medicine.

Ms Sun urged improvements in control measures in port cities and for those with high risks of exposure to the virus.

According to China's Global Times, Dalian has reported a total of 307 new Covid-19 infections in 12 days as at Monday.

REUTERS, XINHUA