SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG - Shenzhen resident Cindy Kong, 32, has been taking a nucleic acid test every day for at least a month to prove that she is Covid-19-free.

This started when her apartment complex management informed her that she needed to take a daily test owing to a rising number of coronavirus cases in the vicinity. It was later reinforced on March 21 when her boss put in place similar rules at the office.